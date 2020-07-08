Wednesday update: Seven new coronavirus cases in McDowell. Known total: 263

The uptick in positive coronavirus cases continues locally and across North Carolina.
The McDowell County Health Department said Wednesday seven additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That brought the local total of known positives to 263.
“Public Health staff are finding more and more often, that positive test results are from individuals being in large groups and are not wearing masks," Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a statement. "In addition, when positive individuals do not stay home during the quarantine period, the transmission rate increases greatly. I urge you to stay vigilant in your safety precautions as transmission is not slowing down."
Powell added. “It is so important that you wear a face covering anytime you are out in public. It will keep yourself and others safe. Always wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face. We want to see these numbers go down and wearing a face covering is one way to do that. Your Public Health team is dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?"
Nearly 1,000 people are now hospitalized with coronavirus issues in North Carolina, the state's Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
According to DHHS data, there were 994 people needing hospital care, setting another one-day high in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic reached North Carolina in early March. That was an increase from 989 on Tuesday as the total continues to creep up, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
With 89% of the hospitals reporting, 24% of the state's inpatient hospital beds were available and 20% of intensive care unit beds available. There were 1,435 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported Wednesday, a slight increase from Tuesday (1,346) and 21,051 completed tests.
In total, there have been 77,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. DHHS reported that 1,441 people have died from the coronavirus in North Carolina, which has a population of about 10.5 million people. That was an increase of 21 deaths from Tuesday's report and 43 from Monday's.
"I continue to be concerned that North Carolina's key COVID-19 metrics are moving in the wrong direction," DHHS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said at a Tuesday press conference. "Daily case counts are up and the percent of tests returning positive has stayed high. "Our state needs to stabilize these trends in order to avoid a dangerous spike in the virus that could overwhelm our medical systems and risk us going backward, as so many states are doing right now. While we're seeing hospitalizations go up we're actually seeing ICU utilization stay the same, so that is a good sign."
Public Health officials and the McDowell County Emergency Operations Center are monitoring trends of transmission. By tracking these trends and data, conclusions can be made that transmission continues to be in gatherings of 10 or more people where social distancing is not practiced, households where multiple people reside and widespread community transmission. Public health staff are aggressively investigating and tracing all contacts to positives. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released.
There have been 4,758 people tested, 4,252 negative results and 243 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 80 individuals in quarantine, 181 out of quarantine and 2 deaths.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- McDowell County Health Department; Monday, July 13from 9-11 am.
- Grace Community Church; Wednesday, July 15from 9 a.m.-noon; located at 5182 US 70 West in Marion
- McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 17 from 9-11 a.m.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.