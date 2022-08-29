Wednesday is Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell County

Wednesday, Aug. 31, will be Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell County.

On that day, a vigil for overdose awareness will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. at both the McDowell County Courthouse lawn in Marion and at the Arrowhead Monument in Old Fort. Many organizations are involved to help bring this event together.

They include the Marion East Community Forum, Old Fort Community Forum, Mission Ministries Alliance, McDowell Impact Team, McDowell EMS, Centro Unido Latino Americano, CareReach, Freedom Life, McDowell Substance Use Task Force, New Manna Reformers Unanimous, East Marion Celebrate Recovery, The Landing, McDowell Youth Forward, Nebo Celebrate Recovery, McDowell Access to Care, RHA and more, according to a news release.

“That day is not a celebration, but a day of awareness of the crisis that we have with the percentage of overdose deaths in McDowell County,” reads a news release.

At the events in Marion and Old Fort, there will be resource tables, peer support, great singing and listen to stories of people that have lost someone due to drug overdose and those in recovery.

The vigil in Old Fort is hosted by the Old Fort Community Forum and People On the Move for Old Fort. It is going to be held at the Old Fort Depot at the Arrowhead Monument, if weather permits. At this event, leaders of the vigil will give away T-shirts. If you can't make this event, please wear purple on that day in solidarity. Afterward, there will be a candlelight walk through the town led by Cathy Moore.

Overdoses have risen 40% this year, more than last year, according to information from the EMS.

“That is a significant rise for McDowell County,” reads the news release. “Fentanyl is the No. 1 opioid drug on the street right now. As we try our best with all the resources we have in McDowell County to fight this epidemic, we need your help to spread the word to those experiencing addiction to reach out to one of these organizations that we mentioned above. There is a brighter side, many people are in recovery with the help of these organizations listed above and more. It takes a village they say. It also takes love and understanding.

“Nobody says they want to be an addict when they grow up and nobody says they want to overdose and die that day. There is stigma in McDowell County. If we can look past our own judgments we will learn to help others recover. When we look down on another's faults when we have our own it doesn’t help those recover. We found pure love helps the most. Many families are struggling to keep their loved ones alive. Also, many have lost their loved ones too. Families suffer in silence a lot and many help fight the fight to stop this awful overdose epidemic.”

McDowell Impact does peer support. This consists of peer support specialists who are experience people that are trained to go out and help those in addiction. There are many peer support embedded into organizations to help talk with people and get the resources they need. For instance, Mission Ministries Alliance has a peer support embedded into the organization for outreach purposes, according to the news release.

In McDowell, more and more school-aged children are becoming addicted and overdosing.

“We don’t think it will happen in your family and that we found is not the way to think,” said Debora Workman, coordinator of the Marion East Community Forum. “We must think that it can happen in your family and we must educate ourselves and children. Please join us at these overdose awareness Events and educate what could be your family next. Addiction can start with your wisdom teeth taken out, a knee injury and so much more. We do not know that there is a disease that lies in us called addiction personality disorder. The minute a person takes an opioid that may start their addiction path. Also, there are many that grow up in addiction and do not know any other life. We can say I am not going to be like this or we can just fall right in it with the people we are around.”

Here are contacts if you know someone in addiction:

1. Mobile Crisis Management — 888-573-1006

2. Vaya Health — 828-255-2785

3. McDowell Impact Peer Support — 828-237-3502

4. Community Care EMS Paramedic — 828-668-2271

5. Mission Ministries Alliance

a. John Thompson Center for Men — 828-659-3981

b. Friendship Home for Women and Children — 828-659-6490

6. RHA Behavioral Health — 828-652-2919

7. Freedom Life Ministries — 828-559-2224

8. McDowell Access to Care & Health — 828-659-5289

And much more. We all work together to help someone in crisis. Let’s all find a way to join together and fight this opioid crisis.