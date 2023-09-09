It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Marion, NC
