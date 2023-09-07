The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to close the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
The peak of hurricane season is here and there are three potential cyclones to watch in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin.