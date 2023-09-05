The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Marion, NC
