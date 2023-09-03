Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Areas of intense rain Monday night could lead to rapid rises in streams and creeks in western North Carolina. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…