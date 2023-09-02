Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Areas of intense rain Monday night could lead to rapid rises in streams and creeks in western North Carolina. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…