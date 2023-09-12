The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.