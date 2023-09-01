Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
