Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see su…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix o…