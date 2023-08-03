The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.