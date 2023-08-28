Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Marion, NC
