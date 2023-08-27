The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…