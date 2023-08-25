Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Marion, NC
false
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…