Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sun…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should…