Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sun…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…