The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.