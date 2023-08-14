Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Marion, NC
