The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Marion, NC
