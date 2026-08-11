Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 5:46 PM EDT until TUE 6:30 PM EDT Aug 11, 2026 Aug 11, 2026 Updated 15 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Strong Winds and Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:30 PM EDT. Thunderstorms are moving southeast at 25 mph, potentially impacting several counties in North Carolina.Affected Areas:Northwestern Cabarrus CountyCatawba CountySouthwestern Davie CountySouthern Alexander CountyNorthern Lincoln CountyIredell CountySoutheastern Caldwell CountyNorth central Mecklenburg CountyRowan CountySoutheastern Burke County What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphNickel-sized hailImpacts: People are also reading… Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Marion radio station moves to new location Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled 1 Mooresville officer arrested, 10 others under investigation for misuse of Flock cameras How many NC high school athletes are getting paid this year? New report out on NIL deals Potential damage to trees and power linesPossible power outagesSafety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and seek shelter immediately.Report any damage or severe weather observations to the National Weather Service.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Evening Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Through Late Evening Watch Now: Related Video Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Recommended for you