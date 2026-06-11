Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 4:30 PM EDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated 27 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving southeast at 15 mph, impacting northeastern Catawba and west central Iredell counties until 4:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:ClaremontCatawbaLookout Shoals LakeConoverOxfordBandysWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mphPea size hailImpacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Safety Tips: People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young bonds with WRs on 4-wheelers, horseback McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday 1,000 jobs coming to North Carolina in new Corning, Amazon data center deal McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday 28th annual Operation Backpack set to begin for McDowell’s students If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects around your property.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Superior court judge dismisses charges against Catawba County police chief Brookford police chief, attorneys talk about their victory in getting case dismissed Brookford police chief, attorneys talk about their victory in getting case dismissed US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Recommended for you