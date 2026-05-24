Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 10:00 AM EDT May 24, 2026 May 24, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Advisory: Reduced Visibility Across the Region TonightWhat’s Happening:A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for tonight. Visibility is dropping to as low as 1 mile, and in isolated areas, it may be as low as 1/2 mile. Expect rapid changes in visibility over short distances.What to Expect:Dense fog with visibility as low as 1/2 mile in some locations.Highly variable visibility, changing quickly. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Potential travel disruptions due to reduced visibility.Increased risk of traffic accidents. Safety Tips:Drive cautiously and use low-beam headlights.Increase your following distance on all roadways.Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. People are also reading… Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Demolition of historic NC mansion nearly complete after a week Meet the Rotary Club of Marion's Students of the Week Marcus Freeman modernizing Notre Dame football with push from Navy SEALs When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular U.S. Department of Agriculture declares 2026 drought a disaster for western NC The counties have seen drought of severe or extreme intensity for eight or more weeks. Watch Now: Related Video Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode Recommended for you