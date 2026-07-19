Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 3:15 PM EDT Jul 19, 2026 Jul 19, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is impacting central Catawba, central Iredell, southeastern Caldwell, and eastern Burke counties. The storm is moving east at 10 mph and is expected to last until 3:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:HickoryStatesvilleNewtonSt. StephensConoverLongviewGranite FallsIcardHildebranTroutmanWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphPea-sized hail Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. People are also reading… Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career Owner of critical unpreserved acre along Blue Ridge Parkway in NC agrees to sell Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Marion bookstore expanding, selling vinyl records and more used books 2 NC cities rank among worst in the US for bed bugs, Orkin says. Here’s where State Health Plan brings back Blue Cross NC, approves Novant and UNC Health deals North Carolina expands driver's license renewals, ends seven-year plate replacement NC has changed teacher licensure laws. How it could impact your child’s school Chuck Edwards sells McDonald’s franchises amid tight congressional race Is it legal to ride in a truck bed in NC? Road laws to know this summer Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.If near northern Lake Norman, move indoors or inside a vehicle immediately.Remember, lightning can strike up to 10 miles from a thunderstorm. If you hear thunder, move to safe shelter now.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Assessments show streams around Lake James impacted by Hurricane Helene, but on the mend “The good news is that when we compare this year’s scores to the assessments performed soon after Helene, we see significant recovery in strea… Old Farmer's Almanac 2026 fall forecast for NC is here. Here's the latest outlook While North Carolina is split into two regions by the Old Farmer's Almanac, the regions received similar temperature predictions for this fall. Watch Now: Related Video Gov. Josh Stein discuss parallels with mental health care and public safety Gov. Josh Stein meets pre-apprentices studying at Broughton Hospital in Morganton Gov. Josh Stein meets pre-apprentices studying at Broughton Hospital in Morganton Hickory Mayor Hank Guess talks with Conover resident Charcie Chavis Hickory Mayor Hank Guess talks with Conover resident Charcie Chavis Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address Recommended for you