Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 5:15 PM EDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 5:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm is currently located 4 miles southwest of Statesville, moving southeast at 10 mph. The warning remains in effect until 5:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:Northeastern Catawba CountyCentral Iredell CountyStatesvilleTroutmanLookout Shoals LakeLake Norman State ParkScottsCatawbaLake NormanWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter size hail Impacts:Minor hail damage to vehiclesWind damage to trees and power lines People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young bonds with WRs on 4-wheelers, horseback McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding 1,000 jobs coming to North Carolina in new Corning, Amazon data center deal Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday 28th annual Operation Backpack set to begin for McDowell’s students Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid outdoor activities and secure loose objects.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until THU 4:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Superior court judge dismisses charges against Catawba County police chief Brookford police chief, attorneys talk about their victory in getting case dismissed Brookford police chief, attorneys talk about their victory in getting case dismissed US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Recommended for you