Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 6:45 PM EDT Jun 8, 2026 Jun 8, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Until 6:45 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently impacting north central Catawba, southwestern Alexander, and east central Caldwell counties until 6:45 PM EDT. The storm is moving northwest at 10 mph.Affected Areas:TaylorsvilleBethlehemLake HickoryLittle River in Alexander CountyMillersvilleEllendaleOxfordHiddeniteWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailTorrential rainfall leading to potential localized flooding Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and move unsecured objectsMinor hail damage to outdoor objectsLocalized flooding possible on roads People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. Gold Festival, coin show this weekend in McDowell County Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday North Carolina board rules on Mallard Creek track team’s state championship appeal Nonprofits to host community resource fair in Marion with free hot dogs, resources, nonprofits Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if outsideAvoid driving through flooded roadwaysIf near Lake Hickory, move indoors or inside a vehicleRemember, lightning can strike up to 10 miles from the stormWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until MON 6:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Evening Special Weather Statement until MON 5:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds and Hail Expected Until 5:30 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers Trump Won't Rule Out Compensation For January 6 Rioters Trump Won't Rule Out Compensation For January 6 Rioters Trump’s NBA Finals Visit Changes Everything at MSG Trump’s NBA Finals Visit Changes Everything at MSG President Donald Trump Blasted for 'Out-of-Touch' Response to Pricey NBA Finals Tickets: 'That's the Way Life Is' President Donald Trump Blasted for 'Out-of-Touch' Response to Pricey NBA Finals Tickets: 'That's the Way Life Is' Recommended for you