Water restored in Nebo, boil advisory still in place

Advisory: Water has been restored in Nebo after a line break. Please continue with the boil water advisory. An alert will be issued when the boil advisory is discontinued.

Here is the earlier alert:

Due to a water line break on NC Hwy 126 near the railroad crossing, the McDowell County Water System is experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system. Periods of low or no pressure increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the Division of Environmental Health advises that when the water service is restored consumers BOIL ALL WATER used for human consumption (including drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing hands) to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two (2) minutes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boiling water concentrates any levels of nitrates that may be present in the water. Infants below the age of six months and pregnant women should use an alternate water supply (bottled water, etc.) whenever possible.