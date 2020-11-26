 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water restored in Nebo, boil advisory still in place
0 comments
breaking top story

Water restored in Nebo, boil advisory still in place

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
caution sign.png

Advisory: Water has been restored in Nebo after a line break. Please continue with the boil water advisory. An alert will be issued when the boil advisory is discontinued.

Here is the earlier alert:

Due to a water line break on NC Hwy 126 near the railroad crossing, the McDowell County Water System is experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system. Periods of low or no pressure increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the Division of Environmental Health advises that when the water service is restored consumers BOIL ALL WATER used for human consumption (including drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing hands) to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two (2) minutes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Boiling water concentrates any levels of nitrates that may be present in the water. Infants below the age of six months and pregnant women should use an alternate water supply (bottled water, etc.) whenever possible.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

This advisory issued on 11/25/2020 by:

Pam Vance

McDowell County Public Services Manager

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the McDowell County Water Department at (828)652- 6428

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics