Water outage reported in Old Fort. Embankment collapses on line after heavy rain

The Town of Old Fort is reporting a water outage due to a break in a main waterline. The incident occurred as a result of an embankment collapsing on the line. Crews are working to restore service. Residents should monitor local media outlets througohout the day for additional updates on estimated restoration times.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for McDowell County. Over 4 inches of rain has already fallen in parts of western McDowell County. Additional heavy rain is expected through this afternoon. If you encounter a flooded road, please turn around.

