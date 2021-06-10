WATCH NOW: World War II veteran Earl Snypes, who grew up in Nebo, receives the French Legion of Honor

BLACK MOUNTAIN – A World War II veteran who grew up and attended school in McDowell County was honored Tuesday, June 1 by the French government for the part he played in liberating France.

Earl Hensley Snypes, 96, received the French Legion of Honor during a special ceremony on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 1 at Mountain View Church in Black Mountain. Almost 100 family members and friends were there to see the World War II veteran receive the distinguished medal from Vincent Hommeril, the consul general of France for the Southeast.

The ceremony began with an invocation by Pastor Brent Bolick and the presentation of the United States and French flags by the Owen High School ROTC Color Guard. The national anthems for both countries were played.

Hommeril then talked about Snypes’ service in the European Theater of World War II. Hommeril oversees relations between France and the states of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

