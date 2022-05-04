WATCH NOW: Special Olympics Torch Run held in downtown Marion

Wednesday morning, some dedicated runners and walkers made their way through the streets of downtown Marion for the 2022 law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics North Carolina.

The torch run started at the Wells Fargo parking lot on North Main Street where participants gathered together. After a group photo was taken, the torch run commenced and runners and walkers continued down the length of Main Street with a Marion police escort. The runners carried the Special Olympic torch and flag through Marion and continued onto State Street. The participants made their way onto Garden Street and concluded back at the Wells Fargo parking lot.

Marion Correctional Institution staff and other law enforcement personnel from the Marion Police Department and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the torch run.

Organizer Alena Carson with the N.C. Department of Public Safety said the torch will make its way to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Special Olympics Summer Games in Raleigh. The torch runs are being held all across North Carolina.

Marion Correctional Institution has led this event for the past five years. A total of $90,000 has been raised in McDowell County through the Special Olympics torch run. Just last year, Marion Correctional, with the help of the local community, raised more than $32,000. Around 10 to 15% of the monies raised from this special event go back to the local Special Olympics chapter, said Carson.