WATCH NOW: Small plane makes an emergency landing on I-40 in McDowell County

This story was updated on Monday, Aug. 24.
A small plane made quite a buzz Saturday when it landed in traffic on Interstate 40 near mile marker 90 in Nebo and hopped a guardrail before coming to a stop.
No one was hurt. McDowell County Emergency Management said the pilot was able to get out of the plane on his own. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the plane was still where it came to a halt on Monday.
The emergency landing occurred at 5:38 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lane.
Prior to the emergency landing, McDowell County 911 received multiple calls reporting an airplane in distress.
“This plane almost touched the trees in my front yard!” Angela Frisbee wrote in a Facebook post. “My boys swear the propeller wasn’t moving!”
A Facebook video shows the plane flying low over traffic and then touching down. The video can be viewed on The McDowell News’ website at mcdowellnews.com.
“I heard it over my house and it was sputtering and then went silent,” April Allison Holland wrote in a Facebook post.
According to an online FAA registry, the N number on the plane is assigned to an Aeronca 11AC Chief manufactured in 1946. It is registered to an individual in Louisburg, N.C. The McDowell News tried unsuccessfully to reach the owner on Monday.
According to Wikipedia, the plane is a two-seater designed for flight training and personal use.
Emergency personnel from Nebo Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, McDowell EMS, NCSHP and the McDowell Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
