WATCH NOW: Pro-choice, pro-life advocates bring abortion debate to McDowell

On the day the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the future of abortion in America, both sides of the highly emotional debate made their voices heard at the McDowell County Courthouse in Marion.
Abortion rights protestors held a rally Wednesday afternoon outside the McDowell Courthouse in response to the county commissioners passing the “heartbeat bill” resolution. At the time on the same street, pro-life advocates showed their support for the commissioners’ stand.
Wednesday afternoon, nine members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation Asheville held a 30-minute rally in front of the courthouse. They demanded a defense of abortion rights and reproductive justice, and called on Congress to immediately pass the Women's Health Protection Act.
The demonstrators chanted and held signs saying “We won’t go back. We will fight back!” and “Free abortion on demand!”
The rally took place at the same time the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. This case is a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. If the Court upholds this law, it will overturn the key finding of the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which held that abortion is a right reserved to all Americans prior to fetal viability, and would effectively end the right to abortion access in the United States, said organizer Claire Clark.
“It’s not just Mississippi y’all, right here in McDowell County the Board of Commissioners recently voted in favor of a resolution calling upon the state Legislature to pass a so-called heartbeat bill that would effectively ban all abortions in North Carolina,” said Clark as fellow pro-choice supporters booed. “So it’s not just an abstract threat. The right to an abortion is under threat right here, right now.”
At the same time just several feet away, 11 people demonstrated in support of the pro-life position.
They held signs stating “No voice. No choice” and “Pray and vote for the unborn.” Some of their signs stated they support the “heartbeat bill.”
Last month, the McDowell County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting the passage of a North Carolina “Heartbeat Bill.”
The non-binding resolution was meant to show how the commissioners feel regarding the issue of abortion. The legislative bills called the Heartbeat Bill” would “disallow the use of abortion procedures after an unborn child’s heartbeat is detectable; usually no later than six weeks following conception.” When it was adopted, Commission Vice Chairman David Walker said he wanted to send McDowell’s resolution to all of the members of the state House of Representatives, the state Senate and the other 99 counties in North Carolina. “We support the unborn,” said Walker last month. “When a heartbeat is detected, that is a living person.”