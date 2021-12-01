WATCH NOW: Pro-choice, pro-life advocates bring abortion debate to McDowell

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not just Mississippi y’all, right here in McDowell County the Board of Commissioners recently voted in favor of a resolution calling upon the state Legislature to pass a so-called heartbeat bill that would effectively ban all abortions in North Carolina,” said Clark as fellow pro-choice supporters booed. “So it’s not just an abstract threat. The right to an abortion is under threat right here, right now.”

At the same time just several feet away, 11 people demonstrated in support of the pro-life position.

They held signs stating “No voice. No choice” and “Pray and vote for the unborn.” Some of their signs stated they support the “heartbeat bill.”

Last month, the McDowell County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting the passage of a North Carolina “Heartbeat Bill.”

The non-binding resolution was meant to show how the commissioners feel regarding the issue of abortion. The legislative bills called the Heartbeat Bill” would “disallow the use of abortion procedures after an unborn child’s heartbeat is detectable; usually no later than six weeks following conception.” When it was adopted, Commission Vice Chairman David Walker said he wanted to send McDowell’s resolution to all of the members of the state House of Representatives, the state Senate and the other 99 counties in North Carolina. “We support the unborn,” said Walker last month. “When a heartbeat is detected, that is a living person.”