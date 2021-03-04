WATCH NOW: McDowell's BE WATER comes to the aid of Houston

A company in McDowell County sent more than 36,000 bottles of artesian water from the Blue Ridge Mountains to people in Houston, Texas, who had been displaced and could not get clean water to drink.

More than 14 million in Texas were without safe drinking water after the severe winter storm that hit the Lone Star State in February.

But a bottled water company in the North Cove community of McDowell County did its part to help people in Texas get clean water to drink.

Greene Concepts Inc., is a beverage and bottling plant located off of U.S. 221 North in North Cove. This company bottles and manufactures a line of artesian water, called BE WATER, developed locally in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 60,000-square-foot bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of several spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Pisgah National Forest.

Read the rest of the story here.