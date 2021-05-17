WATCH NOW: McDowell officers take part in Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

On Wednesday morning, Marion correction officers, local law enforcement, EMS and BLET classes at McDowell Tech took part in the statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics is the largest year-round public awareness and grass-roots fundraising campaign for Special Olympics.
Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, National, Regional and World Games.
Annually, more than 110,000 dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and the celebration of diversity, uniting communities around the globe. Here in North Carolina, nearly 2,000 law enforcement personnel support the NC LETR annually.
“We got involved in this about 3 years ago,” said Capt. Laccarna Carson. “This is our fourth year, kind of just competition between prisons, raising money and then after we started going to the actual conferences. It turned into we just care about the kids and the people. Not just kids — grown men and women in the Special Olympics and the things they accomplish every day. What we take for granted, they are just happy for everything.”
In North Carolina, the first Torch Run was organized in 1987 when relays were run from Raleigh and Charlotte to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Fetzer Field, site of the 1987 SONC Summer Games.
Special Olympics North Carolina is the official charity of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. All law enforcement officers participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics are volunteers. No professional solicitors or promotional companies are authorized to solicit on behalf of this event.