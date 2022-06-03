WATCH NOW: McDowell leaders cut ribbon for new McDowell EMS headquarters

Thursday afternoon, local leaders cut the ribbon for the new McDowell Emergency Medical Services headquarters.

In 2017, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners authorized a four-station setup for the EMS. The existing stations in Old Fort and Nebo would be joined by two new stations on the north and south ends of Marion. The idea was to get the EMS out of downtown Marion and have stations located closer to the outlying communities in McDowell County. A new EMS headquarters was planned for construction on Barnes Road south of Marion.

In March 2021, McDowell EMS and local officials cut the ribbon for Station Four, which is located on U.S. 221 north of Marion. On Thursday, the final piece of the four-station plan was formally opened and dedicated.

Emergency Services Director William Kehler welcomed all those who attended Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new EMS headquarters on Barnes Road. The crowd in the new facility’s bay area included McDowell County Commission Chairman Tony Brown as well as Vice Chairman David Walker, Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis. Commissioner Brenda Vaughn was not able to attend the ceremony. Brown talked about how his life was saved by God as well as the dedication and expertise of McDowell EMS paramedics.

Other local officials at the dedication included Marion Mayor Steve Little, Police Chief Allen Lawrence, Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel, School Superintendent Mark Garrett and numerous EMS and first-responder personnel.

“It’s our hope and intention that this new facility will continue to serve our community for the next 50 years,” said Kehler.

County Manager Ashley Wooten said the county sought bids for this project in May 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That made the necessity of building a new EMS facility even more urgent as the community responded to the unprecedented challenges from COVID.

“We’re going do this project and forge ahead because it’s too important,” said Wooten.

This new 26,000-square-foot structure houses McDowell EMS, Emergency Management, the Fire Marshal's Office and the Community Paramedic Program. It has four two-truck bays, support facilities for staff, training rooms and administrative offices for McDowell Emergency Services. It has nine bedrooms and a large kitchen and living space for the paramedics who will need to stay there. There is also an outside patio.

The new EMS headquarters has large classrooms because it will be a satellite of McDowell Technical Community College.

The architectural firm for this project was Holland & Hamrick of Shelby and the contractor was W.C. Construction Company of Winston-Salem. The cost of construction came to $5,646,000 and it was funded through debt service, according to county officials.

“These guys deserve the best,” said Walker. “This was built for the people of McDowell County. We have a world class group of men and women. We want you to have the very best.”

Dr. Edward St. Bernard, the medical director for McDowell EMS, also spoke to the crowd.

“McDowell EMS has always been associated with quality,” he said.

EMS officials invited some special guests to assist with cutting the ribbon. They were Mary Robinson and 3-year-old Avery McHone and his mother Brenith. The lives of both Mary Robinson and Avery McHone were saved through the timely and expert care by McDowell paramedics.

A small area in the new building will be set aside to honor the legacy from the original EMS headquarters on South Garden Street. That structure, located behind the courthouse, was built in 1978 and has served its purpose well but no longer provided adequate space for all of the EMS’ growing services. It will be demolished. The original 1978 plaque from that building will be placed on the new EMS headquarters.

EMS Deputy Directors Adrienne Rivera Jones and Andrew Pressley unveiled the 2022 plaque for the new facility.