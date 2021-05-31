WATCH NOW: McDowell holds Memorial Day service to honor those who gave all

Dean then asked everyone to gaze upon the fallen solider tribute and think about its significance.

Retired Army Col. Alex R. “Alpo” Portelli was the guest speaker for this service. During his long and impressive military career, he served as chief of the Europe Division, ECJ5, HQUSEUCOM in Stuttgart, Germany and served as the U.S. Army attaché to the Kingdom of Norway. He has extensive European service with command and staff assignments encompassing three tours in Germany, two tours in Norway and tours in Honduras and Turkey. Here in McDowell, he is the president of the Rotary Club of Marion and chairman of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council.

In his speech, Portelli listed the numbers of Americans who gave their lives in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said the best way that a person can thank a veteran or pay tribute to a fallen warrior is to strive to become an American who is worth fighting and dying for.

After his remarks, the NJROTC cadets performed the ceremonial folding of the American flag. Gordon Warburton played “God Bless America” on the bagpipes. The American Legion Post 56 Honor Guard gave a three-volley rifle salute. The service concluded with the playing of “Taps” and a gathering of all the veterans who were present.