WATCH NOW: McDowell holds Memorial Day service to honor those who gave all

On Sunday, McDowell County residents again paused to remember and honor those who made the supreme sacrifice in the defense of our nation during the 25th local Memorial Day service.
Last year, the Memorial Day service was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the tradition returned on Sunday now that more people are vaccinated and COVID restrictions are easing off. This year, the Memorial Day service was held underneath the Ray Buchanan Field House at the Corpening Memorial YMCA.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Frank Dean welcomed all those who attended and Marion Mayor Steve Little gave the invocation.
As in years past, the Memorial Day service featured the presentation of the colors. Former County Commissioner Randy Hollifield, who is also the judge advocate for American Legion Post 56, brought forward the Stars and Stripes and led everyone in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Amy Stroud sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and then a medley of songs about the military branches. As she sang, veterans Richard Lerch, Frank McGee, Doug Johnson, Lawrence Reel and Larry Byrd brought forward the flags for the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard respectively.
McDowell High School’s NJROTC presented the fallen soldier tribute. Under the direction of Capt. Steven Ross, NJROTC Cadets Joseph Cornejo, Calvin Jones, Autumn Anderson, Karlie Pendley and James Woody brought forward a rifle, a helmet, dog tags and boots to represent a fallen member of the nation’s armed forces.
Dean then asked everyone to gaze upon the fallen solider tribute and think about its significance.
Retired Army Col. Alex R. “Alpo” Portelli was the guest speaker for this service. During his long and impressive military career, he served as chief of the Europe Division, ECJ5, HQUSEUCOM in Stuttgart, Germany and served as the U.S. Army attaché to the Kingdom of Norway. He has extensive European service with command and staff assignments encompassing three tours in Germany, two tours in Norway and tours in Honduras and Turkey. Here in McDowell, he is the president of the Rotary Club of Marion and chairman of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council.
In his speech, Portelli listed the numbers of Americans who gave their lives in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said the best way that a person can thank a veteran or pay tribute to a fallen warrior is to strive to become an American who is worth fighting and dying for.
After his remarks, the NJROTC cadets performed the ceremonial folding of the American flag. Gordon Warburton played “God Bless America” on the bagpipes. The American Legion Post 56 Honor Guard gave a three-volley rifle salute. The service concluded with the playing of “Taps” and a gathering of all the veterans who were present.