WATCH NOW: McDowell County commemorates Flag Day with special program
WATCH NOW: McDowell County commemorates Flag Day with special program

A special program to commemorate Flag Day and local veterans of the Vietnam War was held Monday at Historic Carson House.

The USA Vietnam War 50 Year Commemoration, the Greenlee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and American Legion Post 56 partnered to present the program at the Jubilee Arbor at the Historic Carson House.

Vietnam War-era veterans in attendance were honored by the presentation of a commemorative pin and proclamation.  

Beginning on Memorial Day 2012, the federal government partnered with private organizations and communities all across America to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. This is a 13-year program to honor and give thanks to a generation of proud Americans who saw our country through one of the most challenging missions our country ever faced.

Flag Day, commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.

Included in the programing were a flag retirement ceremony, patriotic music, presentation of the services, the POW ritual and recognition of the Vietnam era veterans from McDowell County

