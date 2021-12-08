WATCH NOW: Marion’s mayor, council members take the oath at Tuesday meeting

Tuesday evening, Marion’s mayor and three members of the City Council all took the oaths of office for four-year terms.
The swearing-in ceremony was the first part of Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Marion City Council. The City Hall was packed with family members and friends of the four city officials who were taking the oaths of office.
First, incumbent Mayor Steve Little took the oath for another term, which was administered by retired N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Bob Hunter. Little was joined his wife Alice and their daughter Sally when he was sworn in.
Next, incumbent Woody Ayers was sworn in for another term as a member of the City Council. The oath was administered by Magistrate Thomas Atkinson Jr. and Ayers was joined by Megan Mace, who held the Bible.
Incumbent Ann Harkey took the oath for another term as a City Council member. The oath was administered by Judge Ellen Shelley and Harkey was joined by numerous family members and friends as she was sworn in.
Lastly, newcomer Chet Effler, who was elected last month, took the oath for his first term as a council member. Judge Corey MacKinnon administered the oath and Effler was joined by his wife Lydia Effler, who is the McDowell registrar of deeds, and family members.
Following the swearing-in ceremonies, city officials, their family members, friends and other guests enjoyed a reception for several minutes.
When the meeting resumed, council voted to reappoint Jennifer Jackson as the city attorney. Little presented Council Member Don Ramsey with his lapel pin commemorating his 10 years as a council member.
Council also voted to keep Ayers as the mayor pro tem. Effler made the motion to keep him in the position and it was passed unanimously.
Then, Little announced his appointments to various city and local committees:
Street Committee: Council Members Ann Harkey and Don Ramsey
Utility Committee: Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers and Council Member Billy Martin
Tree Board: Council Member Ann Harkey
Council on Aging: Council Member Don Ramsey
Firefighter’s Relief Fund: Council Member Billy Martin and Council Member Don Ramsey
Marion Business Association’s façade grant/design committee: Council Member Chet Effler
McDowell Mission Ministries: Council Member Ann Harkey, city representative
Trails Committee: Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers, city representative
Little also asked council to approve some appointments to the Foothills Regional Commission Board of Directors, the Foothills Rural Transportation Planning Organization (RPO) Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) and Transportation Coordinating Committee (TCC) and the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA) Board of Directors.
Council approved these appointments:
Foothills Regional Commission Board of Directors: City Manager Bob Boyette
Foothills Rural Transportation Planning Organization: Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers, Transportation Advisory Committee member and City Manager Bob Boyette
McDowell Economic Development Association board of directors: Council Member Chet Effler (city’s voting member).