On Tuesday, the Marion City Council agreed to ask the McDowell County Board of Commissioners about transferring some rescue tax money to the city’s Fire Department and consult with the McDowell County Fire Commission about doing the same for other local volunteer fire departments.

During the regular meeting, Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel spoke to the City Council about the transfer of the rescue tax funding that applies to the city of Marion and the Marion Area Fire District. He suggested that council members should ask the county commissioners about transferring 1.05 cents per $100 property valuation of the rescue tax funding applicable to the city of Marion and the MA Fire District from the Rescue Squad to the Marion Fire Department effective July 1, 2024.

City officials estimate that this portion of the rescue tax would produce approximately $144,000 per year in the city of Marion and the MA Fire District.

He stated the reason for this requested transfer is the Marion Fire Department is already providing rescue services within the city and the MA District. Marion firefighters have the necessary personnel and equipment to provide rescue services, in addition to putting out fires.

“This rescue equipment is to extricate people out of a vehicle who’s been entrapped or pinned in,” said McDaniel to the City Council. “It’s for stabilizing the vehicle. It’s any type of machinery. We are also swift-water rescue certified. We have a swift-water raft that you have provided us with. So we have got the equipment and we are providing the service. Most of our staff are fully certified and some of our volunteers as well.”

The Marion Fire Department is providing full rescue services in the city of Marion and the MA District, as are many other volunteer fire departments in McDowell County in their own respective districts, said City Manager Bob Boyette on Wednesday.

“The city believes that fire departments providing rescue services should receive the 1.05 cent rescue tax and encourages the McDowell County Board of Commissioners to make such a change, effective July 1, 2024,” he added.

In addition, McDaniel proposed that local officials should consult with the McDowell County Fire Commission and/or volunteer fire departments in McDowell about doing the same for other fire districts.

After hearing the presentation, Council Member Chet Effler made a motion for the city to request this from county officials. His motion passed unanimously and it will now go to the commissioners for consideration.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Adopted some revised rules for the Marion Community Building’s main level. These changes to the rules reflect the improvements that were made recently to the audio/video system in the building’s main level.

• Adopted a capital improvement plan.

• Adjourned the meeting in honor of Allen and Debra Gurley and their family.