WATCH NOW: Industrial Ink provides tattoos, piercings at Miller Complex in Marion

If you want a tattoo or a piercing, Industrial Ink in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex is ready to give you some attractive body art.

Marion’s newest tattoo shop opened for business on Saturday, July 2 in the Miller Complex. Industrial Ink Tattoo Shop is owned and operated by Nathan Vasquez. He is joined by fellow body artist Frank Hedglin, who focuses on doing piercings.

Vasquez had a masonry business before he opened his shop. But he’s been doing tattoos since he was 15 years old. Now, he’s taken his passion for creating decorative body art into a full-time business.

Vasquez said he can do all kinds of tattoos but he really loves doing black-and-gray designs on the skin.

“I do a lot of black-and-gray work,” he said to The McDowell News. “We basically do it all but the style of black and gray is my favorite thing to do.”

Hedglin specializes in doing piercings and he prefers to use a needle for that. He said they can do just about any kind of design but they won’t do anything satanic in nature.

Industrial Ink is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Vasquez and Hedglin said clients can book an appointment but they also take walk-ins. They typically charge around $100 an hour for a tattoo.

Industrial Ink is located in a 1,500-square-foot section of the Miller Complex and it is large for a tattoo shop. The business has a spacious lobby with lots of seating and two big rooms for doing the tattoos and piercings. Vasquez said a large-screen TV with cable will soon be installed.

For someone who’s never had a tattoo or piercing done before, Vasquez and Hedglin said prospective customers should check out their portfolio and see what it is possible in body art.

“Come to us and get a tattoo,” said Vasquez. “That’s the best advice.”

Industrial Ink had a successful grand opening during the Fourth of July weekend and promises to be yet another outstanding addition to the Miller Complex.

“We just appreciate all the support,” said Vasquez.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Industrial-Ink-Tattoo-Shop-107513798398418