WATCH NOW: Henry the tortoise rescued after being lost in cold weather near his McDowell home

Finally on Sunday, Nov. 14 at about 1 p.m., the neighbor's German shepherd dog Sophie located Henry and began barking.

“She was clearly confused and weirded out by this smelly rock with legs,” said Swisher to The McDowell News. “Henry was extremely cold and very near the end when he was found. He is doing quite well now and we have been slowly warming him up and providing him with supportive care. We expect him to make a full recovery, but are pretty shaken from the experience.”

Swisher said he and his wife were overwhelmed with the support and help from their neighbors in Marion.

“We are super appreciative for all of the support and help that our neighbors and folks in Marion provided,” he said to The McDowell News. “We aren't used to people looking out for others the way they do here. Hell, in Florida our neighbors would have stepped over his dead body and complained that he was in their way.”

“It’s clear that we have landed in the right place,” he added. “We are learning that Marion is full of truly good people, and is clearly a very special place.”

From now on, Henry will be fitted with a VHF radio tracker that records GPS data to track his location, and renovations to his enclosure will include self-locking gates, as well as motion activated cameras and sensors to prevent this from happening again, said Swisher.