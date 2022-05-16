WATCH NOW: Gogo's proves to be a big hit in Old Fort. This business is on a roll.

Even before it opened, folks in McDowell County went gaga over Gogo’s Cinnamon Rolls.

But now that the new eatery is open, you better get there early before the delicious rolls sell out.

Located at 212 E. Main St., Gogo’s serves up freshly baked cinnamon rolls Tuesday through Saturday in a friendly atmosphere. The business is owned and operated by Jerry and Wendy Lewis.

Their operation used to be called Nothin’ Fancy when Wendy Lewis baked the cinnamon rolls in her home on East Main Street in Old Fort. But when she and her husband opened their new business in the building at 212 E. Main St., they changed the name to Gogo’s.

That name was inspired by the nickname for Wendy’s grandmother, who was Mary Golden Piercy. Wendy learned to cook from her mother Libby and grandmother Gogo. Wendy and her husband Jerry lived with Gogo for 16 years and they now reside in her house, which is a short walking distance from her new business.

The business of making cinnamon rolls happened because Wendy was furloughed in May 2020 from her job because of COVID-19. During that time, she looked for something else to do and started baking the tasty rolls.

“I asked her if she thought people would buy her cinnamon rolls,” said Jerry. “She laughed at me and then I asked her if I could do a (online) post. So I did that post and she has been baking cinnamon rolls ever since.”

They started selling the cinnamon rolls out of their home and the operation was called Nothin’ Fancy. She baked them in the same kitchen where her grandmother taught her to cook. These rolls immediately became a big hit throughout McDowell County. Folks would look for them at places like Flavors on Main or Ingenious Coffee Roasters in Marion or they would make arrangements to pick them up at the Lewis home in Old Fort.

So in April, Wendy and Jerry moved their business out of the house and into the building at 212 E. Main St. and named it as a tribute to Wendy’s grandmother.

“Gogo was very important to me,” said Wendy. “She was an awesome lady, loved everybody and invited everybody into her home. And so I hope this place is a reflection of her, where everybody feels welcomed and invited.”

This is the building that used to be Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts in Old Fort. They have five employees and a drive-through window.

At Gogo’s, you can order the original cinnamon rolls or choose from the different varieties: maple bacon, orange creamsicle, chocolate, caramel pecan, banana nut and apple pie. Wendy also bakes mini versions of the cinnamon rolls which are popular for receptions, weddings and special events. They are about the same size as a cupcake.

Whichever one you choose, it is bound to be good.

“We sent our icing to N.C. State and had it tested and it is shelf stable so our cinnamon rolls never have to be refrigerated,” said Jerry. “Wendy’s recipe is so designed that when you put it in the microwave it does not dry out and it stays fresh. Those two things add to the life of our rolls.”

Gogo’s has coffee from Ingenious Coffee Roasters. The interior has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Family members help the couple operate the business.

The building at 212 E. Main St. was originally the dentist office for Dr. Cato Holler, who practiced dentistry in Old Fort for many years. Last week, Holler, now retired, dropped by to see what Jerry and Wendy Lewis have done with the place.

“I told him yesterday that he used to fill cavities and now we are making them,” said Jerry with a laugh.

The business opens at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 7 a.m. on Saturday. It is operating until the cinnamon rolls are gone, which happens fairly early in the day. The hours may have to be changed due to the demand, said Jerry.

Customers can reserve an order of cinnamon rolls ahead of time. Due to the demand, a dozen or more can be preordered by going to the website: www.gogosoven.com.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/gogos.oven.