WATCH NOW: Fallen soldier returns to Marion for funeral service

On a beautiful day in May, Spc. Luis Herrera came home to Marion.

Herrera, 23, of Marion died Thursday, April 28 from injuries sustained in a military vehicle accident while conducting routine military training at Fort Bragg. Three additional soldiers were involved in that military vehicle accident. One soldier was treated at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) and released. The other two soldiers were admitted for treatment and observation. The names of the other soldiers injured are being withheld in accordance with privacy guidelines, according to a news release from the U.S. Army.

Herrera was assigned to Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

On Wednesday, his family, friends, fellow soldiers, military veterans, local law enforcement and first responders were there at Beam Funeral Home to welcome him home. The funeral procession traveled from Fort Bragg all the way to Marion. Numerous people solemnly held American flags and saluted as a sign of respect.

The hearse arrived at the funeral home and a military honor guard brought the casket out. Family and friends then filed into the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. at New Manna Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the church.

The 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment plans to host a memorial for Herrera May 17 at Fort Bragg.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Army said the incident is still under investigation. However, the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center investigates every preliminary loss (accidental or training deaths outside of combat). So far, the Army was able to report that Herrera was ejected from a Humvee that overturned. Three other soldiers were also ejected and evacuated to a higher-level medical center, according to an online statement.

His fellow soldiers have created a GoFundMe page to help with any costs that the family comes across during this sudden and tragic accident. As of Friday afternoon, the page raised just over $12,900 out of a $25,000 goal. To contribute, visit this link.