WATCH NOW: Dr. Briana Shelton of Marion talks about the devastating impact of COVID-19 on her family
1 comment
  • Updated
  • 1
Dr. Briana Shelton, a Marion optometrist and business owner, talks with Marion City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about how COVID-19 affected her family. Shelton’s father, James Johnson, a well-known restaurateur, died from COVID-19 complications. Other family members also succumbed to the virus.

