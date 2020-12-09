WATCH NOW: Dr. Briana Shelton of Marion talks about the devastating impact of COVID-19 on her family

Support Local Journalism
Dr. Briana Shelton, a Marion optometrist and business owner, talks with Marion City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about how COVID-19 affected her family. Shelton’s father, James Johnson, a well-known restaurateur, died from COVID-19 complications. Other family members also succumbed to the virus.
