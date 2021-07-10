WATCH NOW: Country Roots Plant Boutique takes root in downtown Marion

This store has its roots from three and a half years ago when the couple grew plants as a hobby. They wanted to find plants that are not readily available.

“We built a greenhouse in our yard and enclosed our carport to become a sunroom,” said Kayla. “Last year, we had to expand the greenhouse. I have a passion for the house plants. My husband is more of the cacti succulent lover.”

They have around 75 to 100 different varieties of plants. One of their cactus plants in the front window display stands more than 6 feet tall.

The Arrowoods have now turned their hobby into a business. They want to help other people get interested in developing a green thumb.

“We will have to do it yourself classes, some informational classes,” said Kayla. “We will have a do it yourself table where people can make their own terrariums.”

Country Roots Plant Boutique will celebrate its grand opening Saturday. The shop is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Their motto is “find the unique in our boutique.” Kayla said she and her husband are natives of McDowell County and they are proud to have this unique boutique in downtown Marion.