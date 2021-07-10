WATCH NOW: Country Roots Plant Boutique takes root in downtown Marion

Downtown Marion now has a boutique store offering all kinds of beautiful and hard to find plants.
On Saturday, Country Roots Plant Boutique will have its grand opening at 134 S. Main St. This is the building that for many years was the home of Second Chance Furniture and, before that, Service Pharmacy.
Kayla Arrowood and her husband, Kevin Arrowood, are the owners and operators of Country Roots Plant Boutique.
“We have a wide variety of hard to find and rare plants,” said Kayla Arrowood to The McDowell News.
Some of these highly sought after plants are anthurium warocqueanum and Philodendron Ring of fire and pink princess. The Arrowoods grow their plants in the lower level of the building and bring them up to the main level when they are ready to be sold.
“We received special permission from the city to grow our plants here,” said Kayla. “We had to make sure it was zoned properly for horticulture in the city.”
This store has its roots from three and a half years ago when the couple grew plants as a hobby. They wanted to find plants that are not readily available.
“We built a greenhouse in our yard and enclosed our carport to become a sunroom,” said Kayla. “Last year, we had to expand the greenhouse. I have a passion for the house plants. My husband is more of the cacti succulent lover.”
They have around 75 to 100 different varieties of plants. One of their cactus plants in the front window display stands more than 6 feet tall.
The Arrowoods have now turned their hobby into a business. They want to help other people get interested in developing a green thumb.
“We will have to do it yourself classes, some informational classes,” said Kayla. “We will have a do it yourself table where people can make their own terrariums.”
Country Roots Plant Boutique will celebrate its grand opening Saturday. The shop is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Their motto is “find the unique in our boutique.” Kayla said she and her husband are natives of McDowell County and they are proud to have this unique boutique in downtown Marion.