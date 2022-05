Hundreds of vendors began rolling in Friday to claim their spots at the WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion. More than 300 had signed up to sell their goods.

On Saturday, Bigfoot 911 and Marion Mayor Steve Little kicked off the festivities, welcoming the thousands in attendance and honoring festival founder John Bruner.

Once again, Bigfoot was named the official animal of Marion, all in the spirit of good fun.

