Walmart Wellness Day is Saturday, Jan. 14. Free screenings and affordable immunizations available at Marion store.

A new year is here, and Walmart invites communities to start down the path of getting — and staying — healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, as well as improve and maintain healthy lifestyles. Knowing your health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress.

Walmart Wellness Day is also a great time for customers to learn about the store’s health and wellness offerings and solutions and take advantage of free screenings and affordable immunizations, right in their backyard.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access the specialized services they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities.