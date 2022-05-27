Vote now in the Best of McDowell 2022 contest

Join in the fun and vote for your favorites. Click here to take part.
Robert Hamrick of Marion said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw he had matched a number with a $2 million prize on his scratch-off ticket.
The Marion Fire Department and other first responders were on the scene Monday night at Marion City Square shopping center where a partial roo…
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A Nebo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in a child pornography case, federal authorities announced Monday afternoon.
An Old Fort man has been indicted by a grand jury following an investigation into sexual abuse of minor, according to court records.
Marsha Garrett is the owner and operator of one of downtown Marion’s newest food trucks. You can find Garrett and her operation next to Taylor…
An Old Fort man gunning for a relative hit a heat pump instead, authorities said on Wednesday.
Marion firefighters and emergency officials responded to a partial roof collapse at the Marion City Square during the heavy rains on Monday evening.
Mark Garrett, superintendent of McDowell County Schools, will leave that role to lead Henderson County Public Schools on July 1.
A Marion man picked up on a child-support warrant now faces drug charges, authorities said on Tuesday.
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying this vehicle and a suspect.