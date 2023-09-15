LJEA is looking for volunteers to help support our Kids in the Creek activities on the following dates:

Volunteers are needed to help set up and break down stations, support presenters, help students with transitions between stations and provide extra eyes and hands for activities in the water.

Please contact jackraker@ljea.org for more information if you are interested in participating. This is a 100% volunteer-led program, so we need all the extra help we can get. Any time you can give will be very appreciated by LJEA, the schools, and especially the students.