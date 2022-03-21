Volunteers at food pantry in Marion reflect on two years of COVID-19 pandemic

The risk of spreading COVID-19 made such a procedure too risky so a change was needed for how to get the boxes to people that needed them.

“It was either find another way or shut down,” said Carolyn Hensley, one of the volunteer staff members.

Closing down was not an option to the food pantry staff as too many people and families depended upon the food in the boxes. The pandemic had made matters worse and made the boxes even more needed by the community.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we were the only food pantry operating. We started off giving out 60 boxes of food a week and it quickly jumped to over 100,” volunteer Lisa Cook said.

A noticeable change that happened was the number of new clients who drove or walked up, people who had never been to a food pantry but now needed to. Some were apologetic, some embarrassed, but they were thankful for the food they got. Those giving out the food made a point to be friendly and welcoming to them, wanting to make this a positive experience and not an addition to their troubles.