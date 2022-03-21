Volunteers at food pantry in Marion reflect on two years of COVID-19 pandemic

You see it especially in news reports on TV and online.
Events happening now are judged against events two years ago “before COVID.”
You see it with the number of people getting cancer screenings, people traveling by plane, people going to the movies and many more events. They are judged by how things are now compared with how things were “before COVID.”
Sometimes “before COVID” is marked by a date, a particular day when “before COVID” ended and the pandemic began. Locally, that includes the date some public events here were canceled or when a restaurant or other business first closed due to COVID-19.
For the long-time volunteers at the Martha Simmons Food Pantry at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marion, there is one date that marks the ending of “before COVID” and the beginning of the pandemic.
That date is March 13, 2020.
What makes that day so memorable to those volunteers is on that day they started doing the work of the pantry by “drive-through,” packing boxes of food themselves and carrying them out to cars driving through the church parking lot.
Since 2007, people needing food would walk or drive to the Parish Hall basement near the church’s sanctuary. A handful of people at a time would take one of those large boxes that grocery stores get bananas in and walk through the pantry, picking out cans of food along with fresh produce, meat, desserts and other supplies the volunteers had set out along the walls. After going in, circling through the room, and then going out, they would have enough food to help them through the days ahead.
The risk of spreading COVID-19 made such a procedure too risky so a change was needed for how to get the boxes to people that needed them.
“It was either find another way or shut down,” said Carolyn Hensley, one of the volunteer staff members.
Closing down was not an option to the food pantry staff as too many people and families depended upon the food in the boxes. The pandemic had made matters worse and made the boxes even more needed by the community.
“At the beginning of the pandemic we were the only food pantry operating. We started off giving out 60 boxes of food a week and it quickly jumped to over 100,” volunteer Lisa Cook said.
A noticeable change that happened was the number of new clients who drove or walked up, people who had never been to a food pantry but now needed to. Some were apologetic, some embarrassed, but they were thankful for the food they got. Those giving out the food made a point to be friendly and welcoming to them, wanting to make this a positive experience and not an addition to their troubles.
Those carrying the boxes of food to the cars heard stories of the different ways people had lost their jobs and now needed help. Some lost employment when their employer cut back employees because of fewer customers. Others caught COVID-19 themselves and were sick for weeks and lost their job. Still others lost their jobs because they were quarantined with family members that were sick and then replaced at work. Some lost employment because their children were no longer in school and needed adults to stay with them.
At the beginning of the pandemic, before vaccines were developed, there was a real fear among the volunteers that they would catch COVID-19 and end up in a hospital on a ventilator and perhaps die. Most of those working at the food pantry were over 65 years old, the highest-risk age category for fatalities from the disease. But they kept working because of their faith in God and their belief that they were doing God’s work in helping people in need.
There were good things that came about for the volunteers because of the pandemic. “We have developed a much closer relationship with those working in the pantry,” Hensley said.
Libbi Greene added, “We are more dependent on each other, too, and that is not a bad thing.”
Looking back over the past two years, one thing in particular stands out to the St. John’s food pantry volunteers.
“I think there has been a time when we all have been blown away by the generosity of people,” says Sarah Hansen. “We have had people drive up and give us a check for $500 for the pantry.”
Lisa Cook added, “Or the lady who came up and said, ‘This is all I have,’ and handed us $17. It’s that kind of spirit in the community, in our neighbors, that are helping us.”