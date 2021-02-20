Virtual event celebrates Old Fort history, racial justice

On Monday at 7 p.m., a virtual event will celebrate the release of the mini documentary about the making of "What Happened to Our School" an outdoor mural by Don Rimx, depicting two important scenes in the history of Old Fort, North Carolina's efforts to fight racial injustice.

The one-hour event will feature panel discussions with Don Rimx, the mural artist, as well as a free showing of the documentary, and the unveiling of Kitsbow's new "Together" t-shirt with art by Dom Rimx. Kitsbow even will give away a few shirts.

The virtual event will be hosted via CrowdCast, which will then live stream to Facebook. Those interested can go ahead and register now via CrowdCast, which is linked via the FB Event Page. https://fb.me/e/2u7r44bfM